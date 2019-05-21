Two Olympians to put on swim clinic in Marion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two Olympians to put on swim clinic in Marion

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Two Olympic athletes are coming to The Hub in Marion to put on a swim clinic.

The Swim with an Olympian Clinic features Josh Davis and Amanda Beard.

It is happening Saturday, June 1. Only 60 spots are available.

You can find more details about the event here.

