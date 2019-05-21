Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried in the sand.

Police say a teenager suffered a small cut on her foot while playing on the courts Monday evening. Police Sgt. Joey Hann told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday that the she and a friend found two small, poorly made kitchen knives in the sand.

Jones called it "incredibly sick" that someone would bury knives in sand courts.

Parks and recreation director Julia Jones says the courts will remain closed this week, and adult sand volleyball league games are postponed.

The city says parks department staff will check the courts with metal detectors and rakes. And Jones said when games resume, staff will check the courts before the games start each night.

