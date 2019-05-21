KY-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Governor Dem - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Rocky Adkins 0 - 0 percent

Andy Beshear 0 - 0 percent

Adam Edelen 0 - 0 percent

Geoffrey Young 0 - 0 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Matthew Bevin (i) 0 - 0 percent

Robert Goforth 0 - 0 percent

Ike Lawrence 0 - 0 percent

William Woods 0 - 0 percent

Secretary of State Dem - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Jason Belcher 0 - 0 percent

Jason Griffith 0 - 0 percent

Heather French Henry 0 - 0 percent

Geoff Sebesta 0 - 0 percent

Secretary of State GOP - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Adams 0 - 0 percent

Andrew English 0 - 0 percent

Stephen Knipper 0 - 0 percent

Carl Nett 0 - 0 percent

Attorney General GOP - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Daniel Cameron 0 - 0 percent

Wil Schroder 0 - 0 percent

Auditor Dem - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Kelsey Hayes Coots 0 - 0 percent

Sheri Donahue 0 - 0 percent

Chris Tobe 0 - 0 percent

Treasurer Dem - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Michael Bowman 0 - 0 percent

Josh Mers 0 - 0 percent

Agriculture Commissioner Dem - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Robert Haley Conway 0 - 0 percent

Joe Trigg 0 - 0 percent

Agriculture Commissioner GOP - Primary

0 of 3,686 precincts - 0 percent

Bill Polyniak 0 - 0 percent

Ryan Quarles (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 05-21-2019 13:50

