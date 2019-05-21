'Sharp objects' found hidden in sand at local park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

'Sharp objects' found hidden in sand at local park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau Park District has shut down the volleyball courts at Arena Park after sharp objects were found hidden in the sand.

Parks staff and Cape Police will investigate and keep the courts closed for the next week.

Metal detectors and rakes will be used to ensure no other harmful objects are in the sand.

The adult sand volleyball league is also being postponed for a week. 
 

