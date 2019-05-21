Bald Knob Cross, local brewery get grant money to boost tourism

(WSIL) -- Illinois is handing out $1.4 million in tourism grants to 13 agencies across the state.

In our region the Bald Knob Cross of Peace will receive $53,071.50. The Cross will use the funds to "construct a covered stage for annual and seasonal events; expand and resurface its parking area, add handicap accessible walking paths and purchase a handicap accessible free-standing telescope (binoculars).

Abbey Ridge Brewery & Tap Room will also get $106,798.

The brewery in Pomona was destroyed by a fire in 2017.

According to a press release, "Once rebuilt, Abbey Ridge will continue with beer making tours, and host events including weddings and themed dinners consistent with its old medieval décor. The new facility will be structured with an 11th century European facade similar to the French Monastery Abbey de Senanque where beer was brewed by monks."

The Illinois Office of Tourism hasn't issued these grants since 2015. The agency hopes the money will help increase tourism in the region.