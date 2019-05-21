Heavy rains, flooding forecast to continue in Missouri

WHEATLAND, Mo. (AP) - Heavy rain is expected to continue across most of Missouri as a line of storms moves through the state, increasing the likelihood of flooding the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

The National Weather Service said a line of thunderstorms and rain will move eastward through the day Tuesday. Moderate flooding is forecast along the major rivers and their tributaries.

Hickory County officials says storms Monday evening flipped campers at a raceway, and damaged homes, power lines and trees near Wheatland and Hermitage. Emergency Management Director Carolyn Ream said seven people were injured at Lucas Oil Speedway, with four taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The speedway's grandstand also was destroyed, forcing cancellation of racing this weekend that was expected to draw about 3,000 campers.

