Lawn Social returns, benefits Marion CCC - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawn Social returns, benefits Marion CCC

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Cultural and Civic Center Foundation is once again hosting a lawn social fundraiser. It's happening Thursday, May 30 at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

The event is being catered by Mary's Restaurant and live entertainment will be provided. Everything kicks off around 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased here.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.