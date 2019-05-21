Strong storms possible Tuesday evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Round one of storms will wrap up this morning, but a line of strong storms is expected Tuesday evening.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sophia Davie was crowned Miss HerrinFesta 2019, winning the top prize of a $2,500 scholarship.
MARION (WSIL) -- A major lawsuit across the nation accuses generic drug companies of colluding to raise prices, but months before that lawsuit, a local doctor filed his own, claiming multiple pharmaceutical companies agreed to set fixed prices for medications.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WSIL) -- A third grade student was hit and killed while riding his bike to school in Sarasota, Florida.
(ABC) -- U.S. pet owners could soon feel the impact of America's intensifying trade war with China deep down in their pockets.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 is shut down south of Benton due to a gas line being struck.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police are investigating the death of a person inside an apartment complex.
(ABC) -- "Sesame Street" has introduced a new character named Karli -- a young Muppet in foster care, and her "for-now" parents, Dalia and Clem.
(WSIL) -- Dressbarn is the latest retail chain to announce it is closing its doors.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois EPA is helping the city of Mt. Vernon pay for renovations to a decades-old water tower.
