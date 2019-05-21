Strong storms possible Tuesday evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Round one of storms arrived early this morning prompting a couple of warnings across parts of southeast Missouri along with heavy rain and lightning in southern Illinois.

Rain is expected to come to an end through the remainder of the morning with some clearing likely this afternoon. Our attention then will turn to another line of storms expected Tuesday evening.

Storms will be approaching southeast Missouri around sunset and then move into southern Illinois a few hours later. These storms may pack a punch with damaging winds as the main threat, but a couple brief spin up tornadoes are also possible. Storms are expected to weaken as they cross through the region, so the bigger risk for severe storms will come in southeast Missouri and areas along and west of I-57 in southern Illinois.

Keep up-to-date with the latest forecast on the WSIL Weather App. Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.