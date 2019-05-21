Confederate statue at Kentucky cemetery defaced with paint - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Confederate statue at Kentucky cemetery defaced with paint

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Confederate statue at a cemetery in Bardstown, Kentucky, has been vandalized with orange paint, similar to vandalism that's appeared on a Confederate statue in Louisville.

Bardstown police tell news outlets that the paint was splashed across the century-old statue sometime late last week.

The statue features a Confederate soldier standing above a portrait of Gen. Robert E. Lee. It's surrounded by 67 Confederate soldier grave markers. A photo of the vandalism shows Lee's face covered in the paint, which then drips across the statue's embossed inscriptions.

Bardstown police Sgt. Michael Medley says this may be the first time an area Civil War monument has been vandalized. Authorities are reviewing surveillance video.

