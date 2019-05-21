Miss HerrinFesta 2019 crowned

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Several young women competed in the Miss HerrinFesta Scholarship Pageant Monday night at the Herrin Civic Center. Sophia Davie was crowned Miss HerrinFesta 2019, winning the top prize of a $2,500 scholarship.

The event is the largest scholarship pageant of its kind in Southern Illinois. Other scholarship awards include: 1st Runner Up - $400, and 2nd Runner Up - $300.

HerrinFesta kicked off Sunday afternoon with the Little Miss/Mr. HerrinFesta pageant.

You can see the full list of HerrinFesta Italiana events here.