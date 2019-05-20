'Sesame Street' introduces Karli, a Muppet in foster care

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSIL) -- A third grade student was hit and killed while riding his bike to school in Sarasota, Florida.
(ABC) -- U.S. pet owners could soon feel the impact of America's intensifying trade war with China deep down in their pockets.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 is shut down south of Benton due to a gas line being struck.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police are investigating the death of a person inside an apartment complex.
(ABC) -- "Sesame Street" has introduced a new character named Karli -- a young Muppet in foster care, and her "for-now" parents, Dalia and Clem.
(WSIL) -- Dressbarn is the latest retail chain to announce it is closing its doors.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois EPA is helping the city of Mt. Vernon pay for renovations to a decades-old water tower.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday afternoon, several new kings and queens were crowned at the Little Mr./Miss, Junior, Pre-Teen & Teen Pageant and Baby Contest at the Civic Center.
(CNN Wire) -- For the first time in two years, forecasters have issued their most dire warning for the risk of catastrophic tornadoes.
(WSIL) -- Some local farmers took advantage of warm, dry weather on May 20 to plant their crops. The planting season has been pushed back due to rainy weather.
