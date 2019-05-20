Dressbarn will close all stores

(WSIL) -- Dressbarn is the latest retail chain to announce it is closing its doors. The chain on Monday announced it will be closing all 650 stores nationwide.

There has been no date given for the closures or liquidation sales which would include the Cape Girardeau location. All stores are currently open and will continue business as usual.

The company's website is also still operational, and the company says there are no changes to return, refund, or gift card policies.

"This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment," said Steven Taylor, chief financial officer of Dressbarn.

Plans for closing sales, closure dates and employee layoffs will be forthcoming, according to a statement from the company.