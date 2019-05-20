Mt. Vernon receives money for water tower renovation

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois EPA is helping the city of Mt. Vernon pay for renovations to a decades-old water tower.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois EPA is helping the city of Mt. Vernon pay for renovations to a decades-old water tower.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday afternoon, several new kings and queens were crowned at the Little Mr./Miss, Junior, Pre-Teen & Teen Pageant and Baby Contest at the Civic Center.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday afternoon, several new kings and queens were crowned at the Little Mr./Miss, Junior, Pre-Teen & Teen Pageant and Baby Contest at the Civic Center.
(CNN Wire) -- For the first time in two years, forecasters have issued their most dire warning for the risk of catastrophic tornadoes.
(CNN Wire) -- For the first time in two years, forecasters have issued their most dire warning for the risk of catastrophic tornadoes.
(WSIL) -- Some local farmers took advantage of warm, dry weather on May 20 to plant their crops. The planting season has been pushed back due to rainy weather.
(WSIL) -- Some local farmers took advantage of warm, dry weather on May 20 to plant their crops. The planting season has been pushed back due to rainy weather.
MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion man win rose in first episode of The Bachelorette Season 15.
MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion man win rose in first episode of The Bachelorette Season 15.
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Chicago-based Vienna Beef Ltd., is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Chicago-based Vienna Beef Ltd., is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
(AP) -- Blue Apron said Monday it could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange because its closing share price has been lower than $1 since early May.
(AP) -- Blue Apron said Monday it could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange because its closing share price has been lower than $1 since early May.
(WSIL) - There is a small chance of showers and storms Tuesday morning, but there's a bigger chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
(WSIL) - There is a small chance of showers and storms Tuesday morning, but there's a bigger chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County deputies arrest a man after an armed standoff.
WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County deputies arrest a man after an armed standoff.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man who was arrested in Carbondale fired a gun inside the police station and started a brief standoff.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man who was arrested in Carbondale fired a gun inside the police station and started a brief standoff.