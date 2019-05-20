Local farmers get a late start on planting season

(WSIL) -- Some local farmers took advantage of warm, dry weather on May 20 to plant their crops. The planting season has been pushed back due to rainy weather.

One of those farmers is Galatia resident Randy Anderson, who had his first day of planting. "I've been farming for 30 years, and this is the latest that I've ever seen us get started on this farm," he says.

Anderson planned on spending the day, from dawn to dusk, putting soybean and corn seeds into what fields he can. Some fields are still too wet from heavy rains.

"Not quite ideal ready, but we're late," explains Anderson. "We're behind the 8 ball and it's time for us to try and get with the program."

Anderson says he now has to fit 6 weeks worth of planting into just two weeks, "Stress is through the roof. You're counting on a crop to help provide for your family."

Another farmer who took advantage of the dry weather is Paul Johnson. He grows corn in Creal Springs and Johnson City, "We'll just keep moving until we run out of dry ground," Johnson says.

He's worried about expected rain on Tuesday, May 21 and says if the region gets heavy rains, it could ruin all the freshly planted seeds.

"A half inch rain wouldn't hurt too bad," Johnson explains. "A pounding inch or two inches, could be a different story."

However, Johnson says he's still willing to take the risk, "The tight calendar is ticking on by."

Johnson says he believes this delayed planting season will result in a smaller crop yield for him.

Farmers add if that freshly planted corn is ruined by heavy rain, it could take too long for the fields to dry out. At that point, they may not be able to replant their crop.