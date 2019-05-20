Suspect has gun after arrest, fires shot in police station

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine how a southern Illinois man under arrest was able to bring a gun into a Carbondale police station and fire upon an officer.

Eric S. Brown of Murphysboro was arrested Saturday for alleged retail theft and battery. While being processed at the station, the 36-year-old Brown pulled a gun and fired at a police officer. The officer wasn't injured and Brown surrendered the gun after speaking with a crisis negotiator.

A Carbondale Police Department spokesman said Monday an investigation is underway to determine why the gun was not found and confiscated.

The Jackson County State's Attorney's office says Brown is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, possession of contraband in a penal institution and other charges.

Brown is being held in the Jackson County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.

