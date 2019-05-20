Vienna Beef recalls hot dogs because they could contain metal

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Chicago-based Vienna Beef Ltd., is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products recalled were 10 pound cases of skinless beef frankfurters. You can view the labels here.

These items were shipped in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. There are currently no reports of reactions from consuming the products but FSIS warns they should be thrown away or returned.

The beef frank links items were produced on May 2, 2019.

