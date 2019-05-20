HerrinFesta kicks off with junior pageant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

HerrinFesta kicks off with junior pageant

HERRIN (WSIL) -- New royalty reigns over HerrinFesta. Sunday afternoon, several new kings and queens were crowned at the Little Mr./Miss, Junior, Pre-Teen & Teen Pageant and Baby Contest at the Civic Center.

WSIL's Jim Rasor and Carolyn Cerda were also on hand as two of the four judges of the pageant.

The Miss HerrinFesta Italiana Scholarship Pageant begins at 7:00 p.m. Monday.

You can find a list of all the HerrinFesta events here.
    

