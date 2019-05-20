Man arrested after armed standoff with deputies

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Chicago-based Vienna Beef Ltd., is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
(AP) -- Blue Apron said Monday it could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange because its closing share price has been lower than $1 since early May.
(WSIL) - There is a small chance of showers and storms Tuesday morning, but there's a bigger chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Sunday afternoon, several new kings and queens were crowned at the Little Mr./Miss, Junior, Pre-Teen & Teen Pageant and Baby Contest at the Civic Center.
WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County deputies arrest a man after an armed standoff.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man who was arrested in Carbondale fired a gun inside the police station and started a brief standoff.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Officials tell News 3 there was a bank robbery at the First Mid Bank & Trust on S. 34th St. in Mt. Vernon.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 is shut down south of Benton due to a gas line being struck.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have identified the woman found dead Friday at the Carbondale Towers apartment complex.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the nice weather Monday because storms are back in the forecast Tuesday.
