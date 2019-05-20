Man arrested after armed standoff with deputies

WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Jefferson County deputies arrest a man after an armed standoff.

Aaron Singler, 39, has been in custody since Sunday night.

Sheriff Jeff Bullard said his office received a call about domestic violence at a home in rural Woodlawn around 9 p.m.

He said Singler was armed and intoxicated and there was the potential for a hostage situation, so a tactical team was called in.

Bullard said Singler was arrested shortly after the tactical team arrived, about an hour and a half after deputies first arrived.

Illinois State Police troopers were also on scene.

State's Attorney Sean Featherstun said Singler will be formally charged Tuesday.