Route 37 closed in Franklin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Route 37 closed in Franklin County

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 is shut down south of Benton due to a gas line being struck.

The closure is between Wastena St. and Park Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
 

