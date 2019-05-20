Storm chances return Tuesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storm chances return Tuesday

WSIL - Monday's clear skies should last into the evening.  Clouds will increase overnight. 

There is a small chance of showers and storms Tuesday morning.  

There is a bigger chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.  The risk of severe weather increases with the late night round of storms.  

There are still several variables concerning the severe weather chances and Jim will have the latest updates on News 3 this evening. 

