Storm chances return Tuesday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man who was arrested in Carbondale fired a gun inside the police station and started a brief standoff.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Officials tell News 3 there was a bank robbery at the First Mid Bank & Trust on S. 34th St. in Mt. Vernon.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 is shut down south of Benton due to a gas line being struck.
WSIL - There is a small chance of showers and storms Tuesday morning. There is a bigger chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning ...
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have identified the woman found dead Friday at the Carbondale Towers apartment complex.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the nice weather Monday because storms are back in the forecast Tuesday.
PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Anson Dykes was arrested Monday.
JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, May 20, crews will be patching pavement along 22 miles of I-24 in each direction from mile post 1 to mile post 23.
(CNN) – A “potent spring storm system” is expected to bring more thunderstorms to the region Monday, the National Weather Service said.
(CNN) – Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs, or about 10% of its salaried staff worldwide, as part of a cost-cutting effort it says will save the company about $600 million a year.
