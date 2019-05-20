Storms in the forecast Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take advantage of the nice weather Monday because storms are back in the forecast Tuesday.

Tuesday Morning: Remnants of strong storms out west will be approaching the region early Tuesday morning. These storms are expected to weaken as they arrive, but pockets of heavy rain along with thunder and lightning are possible, especially in southeast Missouri and areas west of I-57 in southern Illinois.

Tuesday Afternoon: A warm front will be lifting north across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri Tuesday afternoon. Most of the computer models do not develop storms along this boundary, but there's some eye popping severe storm ingredients near this front. If a storm can develop along this warm front, it would have potential to be severe with even a tornado threat. While this scenario seems unlikely at this point, it needs to be monitored.

Tuesday Evening: A line of strong storms will approach from the west Tuesday evening. Arrival is expected in southeast Missouri right around sunset and then will move eastward into southern Illinois a few hours later. This line will pose a risk for damaging winds and possibly a tornado or two is it moves into southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. Storms will go through an overall weakening trend through the night as they shift eastward towards the Wabash River.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor is in tonight and will have the latest.

