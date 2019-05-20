Child abuse suspect taken into custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Child abuse suspect taken into custody

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Paducah man facing child abuse charges is now in custody.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Anson Dykes was arrested Monday. 

Dykes was indicted May 10 on one count of second degree criminal abuse involving a child under the age of 12. Police say the charge stems from an incident on Christmas Eve involving Dykes' three-month-old son. 

Dykes is being held in the McCracken County Jail. 
 

