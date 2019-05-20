Death investigation continues in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death investigation continues in Carbondale


By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have identified the woman found dead Friday at the Carbondale Towers apartment complex.

Officers were called to the complex in the 800 block of West Mill Street around 1:49 a.m. Friday.

Carbondale Police say Kristin Duncan, 37, of Murphysboro, was found dead inside a "mechanical device." Neighbors told News 3 she was found in a trash chute in Building A.  

Jackson County Coroner Thomas Kupferer says an autopsy was conducted Sunday, but his office is still awaiting toxicology results before releasing a cause of death.

The Carbondale Police Department continues to investigate. 
 

