Bank robbery investigation underway in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bank robbery investigation underway in Mt. Vernon

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Officials tell News 3 there was a bank robbery at the First Mid Bank & Trust on S. 34th St. in Mt. Vernon.

Investigators are currently on scene and tell News 3 someone inside the bank called police around 11:35 a.m. Monday.

The suspect is a man with a beard who was wearing a construction-style hat. 

No weapon was shown, but police are still trying to determine if any threats were made.

This is the second bank robbery in Mt. Vernon in a week. Peoples National Bank on Main Street was robbed last Monday

