Bachelorette contestant is a Marion native

MARION (WSIL) -- A contestant on this season of the Bachelorette has has ties to southern Illinois.

Marion native, Dustin Kendrick, made it through the first round and secured his rose last week. But will he get another one? News 3 sat down with his mom, Deanna Abram, to get her reaction.

After getting her heart broken on Season 23 of The Bachelor, Hannah Brown is now on her quest to find Mr. Right. Out of the 30 men Hannah has to choose from, there's no question who Deanna's favorite is.

"Hopefully, he don't get his heart broke and he just enjoys the experience," says Deanna.

Deanna's son Dustin hopes to win the Alabama native's heart and be the last man standing. In his bio on the ABC website he says, "If a woman wants to be with him, she'll definitely need mom's approval first."

"You know nobody's ever good enough for mom, so I'm still feeling her out," says Deanna.

Deanna works overnight, so during the first episode she says she got multiple messages from people. She didn't get to watch it till the following day and admits to being very nervous.

"I was kind of like, 'Oh no'."

Dustin was born and raised in Marion and is the oldest of Deanna's two sons. She says he was a star athlete all through school and later began a modeling career.



"It's just like Dustin just to jump out and do something out of the ordinary," says Deanna.



He now lives in Chicago and works as a Real Estate Broker.



"I just love that he just took a leap out there and he's not afraid to try something different and this is totally big."

Deanna says she raised Dustin to be caring and compassionate but he's also laid black and funny and no matter how he meets Mrs. Right, she hopes to see him with someone who's fun, genuine, and treats him well.

"I love him very much and I'm excited for him. He's always made me proud: venturing out and doing different things, so this is no surprise. I'm his biggest cheerleader and always have been."



She says right now she doesn't get to have much contact with him so she'll just have to wait till Tuesday morning to find out the results.

"I'm not going to miss anything. I've got it already set for every one [episode] to be recorded."

Monday viewers can find out if Dustin will get rose and make it to next, but Deanna doesn't want anyone to tell her before she watches on Tuesday.

The Bachelorette airs on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on WSIL.

RELATED: Marion H.S. graduate to compete on "The Bachelorette"