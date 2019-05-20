Murphysboro man fires gun while in police custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro man fires gun while in police custody

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro man fired a gun inside the Carbondale Police station and barricaded himself inside on Saturday.

Officers say it happened around 1:40 p.m. 

Officers arrested Eric Brown, 36, after a report of theft and battery at Rue 21 on East Main St.

Brown was detained in the processing area when he pulled a gun and fired at the officer.

That officer was not hurt.

A crisis negotiator from Carbondale Police and ISP officials helped get Brown to give up his gun.

He's now charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated assault, bringing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.