Murphysboro man fires gun while in police custody

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro man fired a gun inside the Carbondale Police station and barricaded himself inside on Saturday.

Officers say it happened around 1:40 p.m.

Officers arrested Eric Brown, 36, after a report of theft and battery at Rue 21 on East Main St.

Brown was detained in the processing area when he pulled a gun and fired at the officer.

That officer was not hurt.

A crisis negotiator from Carbondale Police and ISP officials helped get Brown to give up his gun.

He's now charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated assault, bringing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

