Lane closures on Interstate 24

JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, May 20, crews will be patching pavement along 22 miles of I-24 in each direction from mile post 1 to mile post 23.
JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- Beginning Monday, May 20, crews will be patching pavement along 22 miles of I-24 in each direction from mile post 1 to mile post 23.
(CNN) – A “potent spring storm system” is expected to bring more thunderstorms to the region Monday, the National Weather Service said.
(CNN) – A “potent spring storm system” is expected to bring more thunderstorms to the region Monday, the National Weather Service said.
(CNN) – Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs, or about 10% of its salaried staff worldwide, as part of a cost-cutting effort it says will save the company about $600 million a year.
(CNN) – Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs, or about 10% of its salaried staff worldwide, as part of a cost-cutting effort it says will save the company about $600 million a year.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A restored World War II naval vessel will move to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in Evansville in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A restored World War II naval vessel will move to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in Evansville in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- The US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 3 through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- The US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 3 through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- If spring fever has you dreaming of ways to spruce up your home this year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) can help you find a trustworthy contractor.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- If spring fever has you dreaming of ways to spruce up your home this year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) can help you find a trustworthy contractor.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In the wake of a cold front Sunday evening, a pleasant Monday is on tap with sunshine, lower humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In the wake of a cold front Sunday evening, a pleasant Monday is on tap with sunshine, lower humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures.
WSIL -- Warmer weather is here and before you know it, it's going to be downright hot.
WSIL -- Warmer weather is here and before you know it, it's going to be downright hot.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A group of lawmakers in Washington are making a push to force drug makers to list prices in their advertisements.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A group of lawmakers in Washington are making a push to force drug makers to list prices in their advertisements.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Recent house fires have prompted officials to call in investigators.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Recent house fires have prompted officials to call in investigators.