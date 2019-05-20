Lane closures on Interstate 24

JOHNSON CO. (WSIL) -- If you travel along Interstate 24, be aware of a construction project happening this week in Johnson County.

Beginning Monday, May 20, crews will be patching pavement along 22 miles of I-24 in each direction from mile post 1 to mile post 23. Lane closures will be in place.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the work is expected to take approximately three days, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to use caution and reduce speed in the work zones.

