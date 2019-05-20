Driver rams car into Lee's Summit police department - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver rams car into Lee's Summit police department

Posted: Updated:

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Lee's Summit police are investigating after a driver crashed into the department's front lobby.

Police said the car's 43-year-old driver was taken into custody after the crash early Monday.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.

KMBC-TV reports the driver would have had to navigate several obstacles, including several limestone blocks along a pathway, before getting to the building.

After the front lobby was closed for about four hours, city operations returned to normal.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.