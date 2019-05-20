Navy vessel relocating in Indiana for D-Day 75th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A restored World War II naval vessel will move to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in Evansville in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- The US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 3 through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- If spring fever has you dreaming of ways to spruce up your home this year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) can help you find a trustworthy contractor.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In the wake of a cold front Sunday evening, a pleasant Monday is on tap with sunshine, lower humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures.
WSIL -- Warmer weather is here and before you know it, it's going to be downright hot.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- A group of lawmakers in Washington are making a push to force drug makers to list prices in their advertisements.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Recent house fires have prompted officials to call in investigators.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people were on Lake of Egypt Saturday as part of an event to help raise money for the men and women who have served our country.
ROYALTON (WSIL) -- A few businesses in Royalton put together a block party Saturday.
RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- At least two people are dead after a pickup truck crashes into a motorcycle in Randolph County.
