Missouri man killed when ATV strikes animal

DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) - A 37-year-old eastern Missouri man has died after the ATV he was driving struck an animal.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Stephen Gann of De Soto was driving an all-terrain vehicle on a Jefferson County roadway Saturday evening when he struck an animal, causing the ATV to flip. Gann was thrown off the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.