Missouri man killed when ATV strikes animal

DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) - A 37-year-old eastern Missouri man has died after the ATV he was driving struck an animal.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Stephen Gann of De Soto was driving an all-terrain vehicle on a Jefferson County roadway Saturday evening when he struck an animal, causing the ATV to flip. Gann was thrown off the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

