US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close for repairs

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming bridge closure in Alexander County.

The US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 3 through 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

Crews will be making repairs to structure.
 

