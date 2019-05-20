Columbia police seek naked burglar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Columbia police seek naked burglar

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a man who was naked when he broke into two homes during the weekend.

Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones said the man got into homes about a half-mile apart early Saturday. He said police believe he tried to enter other homes.

In both cases residents woke up and found the man, who fled. No one was injured.

In one case the man was under the bed and in the other he was next to the bed.

Jones says women were in the bedrooms in both cases but he didn't know if they were alone.

The man is Hispanic, about 5-foot-5, with a goatee.

Both homes the man entered were unlocked. There were no signs of property damage or theft.

