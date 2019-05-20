Death of Springfield man and woman possible murder-suicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death of Springfield man and woman possible murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman as a possible murder-suicide.

Police say in a news release a caller reported Saturday afternoon that a man had shot a woman inside a Springfield apartment.

When officers arrived, the man refused to talk to them or to leave the apartment.

After negotiations failed, officers entered the apartment and found the bodies of a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police identified them as 52-year-old Jacqueline Steinert and 53-year-old Matthew Stephens, both of Springfield.

Police say investigators don't believe there is a suspect at large or that the public is in any danger.

