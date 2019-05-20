Drivers arrested after 2 children hit by cars in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after children were struck by vehicles in separate incidents.

Police Capt. Tim Hernandez says a young girl was crossing the street Sunday afternoon in east Kansas City when someone drove around a stopped vehicle and struck her. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and other warrants.

Just minutes later, another child riding a bike hit the side of a vehicle as he rode through a stop sign about 4 miles from the first incident. He also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hernandez says that driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.