Committee to find next head of Southern Illinois University - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Committee to find next head of Southern Illinois University

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - A 27-person committee has been formed to find the next president of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

SIU has been without a president since Randy Dunn resigned in July amid controversy over improper hires. Dunn also came under fire for a proposed shift of funding between the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

An executive search firm, Witt/Kieffer, will be paid $100,000 to $150,000 help advertise the job.

SIU Board of Trustees chairman J. Phil Gilbert says he doesn't expect the search for a new president will be easy, nor will the committee find the perfect person. However, Gilbert says the search committee will get as close to perfection as possible.

Gilbert says the goal is to have a list of 10 to 12 candidates by September and to have a new president by the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.