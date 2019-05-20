Monday shaping up to be gorgeous, but storm chances return Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In the wake of a cold front Sunday evening, a pleasant Monday is on tap with sunshine, lower humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures.

High pressure will pass to our north on Monday with abundant sunshine and a light wind from the north and northwest. Take advantage of the pleasant weather as it's short-lived.

Rain chances return to the forecast in less than 24 hours with potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday evening.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen