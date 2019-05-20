Monday shaping up to be gorgeous, but storm chances return Tuesd - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Monday shaping up to be gorgeous, but storm chances return Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In the wake of a cold front Sunday evening, a pleasant Monday is on tap with sunshine, lower humidity, and slightly cooler temperatures. 

High pressure will pass to our north on Monday with abundant sunshine and a light wind from the north and northwest. Take advantage of the pleasant weather as it's short-lived. 

Rain chances return to the forecast in less than 24 hours with potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday evening. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning.

