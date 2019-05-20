Report: Ky. jail didn't properly probe sex harassment claims - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Report: Ky. jail didn't properly probe sex harassment claims

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky state investigator says state prison officials in Elliott County didn't properly investigate allegations that a prison supervisor was sexually harassing guards.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Kentucky Personnel Board released a report on the investigations last week. It says a Little Sandy Correctional Complex staffer tasked with investigating the claims wasn't trained for such investigations, didn't interview potential witnesses and asked limited questions.

Sgt. Stephen Harper was accused in 2013 and 2014 of masturbating near a guard, grabbing and rubbing against guards, kissing one and forcing one to touch his genitals. He denied the allegations, was never disciplined and left the prison in November. The women sued and settled with the department for $1.5 million in 2017. They settled with Harper privately. The lawsuit prompted the state investigation.

