A beautiful start to the work week, more storms in the forecast

WSIL -- Isolated storms continue to push off to the east this evening leaving most of us with dry conditions and mild temperatures. Tonight the mostly clear skies will return with lows in the 50s.

Monday will be a beautiful day behind the cold front with abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be mild, out of the northwest, making for a nice day to get outdoors and get some yard work done. Try to enjoy the sunshine while you can because the chance for showers and strong to severe storms will be possible again by Tuesday evening.

