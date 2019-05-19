Suspicious fires under investigation

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Recent house fires have prompted officials to call in investigators.

Two fires from this weekend are considered suspicious.

The first happened on Saturday around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Casey Avenue. Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent says, when crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the front porch. The flames were so high and hot; they burned the power lines near the home in half causing them to drop into the front yard adding an extra challenge for firefighters.

The second fire broke out in a vacant home around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Perkins Street. Sargent says the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The State Fire Marshals Office has been called to investigate the cause of both fires.

No one was injured in either fire.