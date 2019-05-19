Law enforcement opposition thwarts moves to legalize pot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Law enforcement opposition thwarts moves to legalize pot

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Strong opposition from law enforcement groups has contributed to Kansas lawmakers' hesitation to legalize medicinal or recreational marijuana even as surrounding states have done so.

The Kansas News Service reports that neighboring states Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri have legalized some form of marijuana in recent years. Kansas is one of four states without a comprehensive medical or recreational marijuana program.

Many of the state's law enforcement agencies and organizations say that even medical marijuana would increase car accidents and violent crime. They say marijuana is inherently tied to violence, especially from Mexican cartels.

Kansas lawmakers have introduced 18 medical marijuana bills since 2006. One got a hearing at the Statehouse this year, but it didn't receive a vote after opposition from law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.