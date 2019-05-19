Man seeks funds for incubator to help minority entrepreneurs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia man launched a business, published a children's book and created a nonprofit after serving eight years in prison.

Cory Crosby now wants to open a business incubator that supports minority entrepreneurs.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Crosby is trying to fundraise $100,000 to open an incubator.

Crosby says the center would expand upon the mission of his nonprofit, Innovated Dreamz, to help Columbia businesses grow.

He says some of the city's existing business incubators don't welcome minority community members.

Crosby was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery in 2008. After he was released, he created 2 Real Fitness in 2016 to help financially struggling community members access fitness programs. He's also published a children's book to help explain the absence of an incarcerated parent.

