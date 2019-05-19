Wet fields, tariffs worry SE Missouri soybean farmers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wet fields, tariffs worry SE Missouri soybean farmers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Soybean farmers in southeast Missouri say they're worried about what one called a "train wreck" combination of tariffs and weather.

Soybeans are Missouri's top cash crop, and roughly one-third of all soybeans grown in southeast Missouri go to China. Now that trade talks have broken down between the U.S. and China, farmer and Missouri Soybean Association Board of Directors member Peter Rost Jr. tells the Southeast Missourian that farmers are worried about their future.

Adding to their concern is all the recent rain and flooding that has left fields soaking wet.

Rost and his father farm about 2,700 acres of soybeans in New Madrid County. He says there's little he and other soybean farmers can do but watch the news, weather and markets.

