Pritzker considering bill to halt immigrant detention center

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker is to consider a measure the state Legislature has approved that would ban privatized immigration detention centers in Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reports the state Senate last week approved the measure, which the Illinois House passed in April . The legislation is in response to a vote by community leaders that approved a plan for a privately run immigration detention center in the village of Dwight, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Pritzker representatives didn't say if he planned to sign or veto the bill. Pritzker's office says he believes Illinois "should be a welcoming state for immigrants" and that he would review the legislation.

If the bill becomes law it would prohibit the state or any local government from entering into an agreement with a private company over the detention of individuals.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

