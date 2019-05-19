Washington University to host climate summit next year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Washington University to host climate summit next year

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Washington University in St. Louis will host a summit next year aimed at addressing growing concerns about climate change.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was in St. Louis Thursday to announce creation of the Midwest Collegiate Climate Summit. It will include representatives from universities, local governments, businesses and nonprofits.

The summit will focus on several issues, including promoting solar energy and reducing harmful emissions.

Bloomberg's charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, donated $2.5 million to St. Louis in October to help fund a carbon pollution-tracking program.

The city of St. Louis has set a goal of generating 100 percent of its electricity from wind, solar and other renewable resources by 2035.

