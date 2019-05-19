Two dead in motorcycle versus truck crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two dead in motorcycle versus truck crash

By Daniel Valle, Producer
RANDOLPH COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating a crash that killed two people east of Red Bud late Saturday night.

Investigators with ISP District 13 say a pickup truck was traveling west on Illinois Route 154 near Griggs Road at around 8:38 p. m. when it crossed into the eastbound lanes of Route 154 and hit a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on.

The driver and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and died from their injuries. The driver of the pickup truck suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed and the victims' names have not been released pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing.

