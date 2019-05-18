Strong to severe storms possible tonight and tomorrow

WSIL -- It was beautiful day with abundant sunshine and temperatures well above normal, topping out in the mid 80s, however storms return this evening.

A line of storms is now making its way into south eastern Missouri and will continue to move to the east. The best chance for severe activity is in south eastern Missouri where all modes of severe weather are possible but damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of south eastern Missouri until midnight. Be sure to stay weather aware this evening.

As a cold front pushes through the region tomorrow multiple rounds of storms will be possible. The first round will move through in the morning followed by another in the afternoon.

