Carterville businesses start flea market

Carterville businesses start flea market

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Local businesses came together to set up a new flea market in Carterville.

Several small businesses set up shop in the SI Bowl parking lot Saturday, right off Route 13.

Stephanie Anderson, assistant manager at SI Bowl, said she tried to organize a flea market during the eclipse, but it wasn't well attended.

Saturday's turnout has Anderson hopeful this flea market will become a regular event.

"We decided to try it again this year and so far, we're having a pretty good turnout," Anderson said. "We had eight vendors sign up so hopefully we can grow it every year and fill this parking lot and help some local vendors out."

Vendors were selling everything from board games to household items to clothing, even some political memorabilia.

The flea market will be at the SI Bowl parking lot again Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., depending on the weather.

