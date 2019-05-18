Paddle Fest draws hundreds to Lake of Egypt

MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people were on Lake of Egypt Saturday as part of an event to help raise money for the men and women who have served our country.

It was the first Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest, an event organizers hope will be the first of many.

Jerri Schaefer, co-owner of the Pyramid Acres marina on Lake of Egypt, said about 250 people signed up.

She explained it's not a race, but more of an opportunity for people to explore the different marinas around the lake.

Schaefer said she was surprised at how many people showed up.

"I'm shocked. I knew people loved kayaking and paddle boarding and canoeing, but bringing it this close to home in southern Illinois, I think you'll see more people doing something like this on other lakes nearby," Schaefer said.

People from several different states came to today's event-- including people from as far as Washington state.

Proceeds from the event go towards Team River Runner, a group that helps veterans who were injured in the line of duty.