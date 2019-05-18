Royalton businesses throw block party to attract visitors

ROYALTON (WSIL) -- Businesses in Royalton threw a block party Saturday in hopes of attracting people to the small town.

This was the first year for the block party and organizers hope to make it an annual event.

Saturday started with a car show with dozens of unique vehicles lining Main Street - all vying for trophies given to the most interesting rides.

There was also a corn hole tournament to win $200 dollars, along with plenty of food.

Kyle Stubblefield with Load Em Up Pizza helped organize the event.

"(Local business owners) were discussing something to do to get some more people to see our town and our businesses that we're starting up and everything else, and what better way to do it than to have a car show, a corn hole tournament, and then have Murphy 500, Killer Pimps and Dave Clark play all at one time," said Stubblefield.

The live music runs until midnight.