Royalton businesses throw block party to attract visitors

ROYALTON (WSIL) -- A few businesses in Royalton put together a block party Saturday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Local businesses came together to set up a new flea market in Carterville.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of people were on Lake of Egypt Saturday as part of an event to help raise money for the men and women who have served our country.
The entire area this morning woke up to sunny skies
ANNA (WSIL) -- Veterans give back to those who served before them. On May 17, Benton's VFW and American Legion members took Anna Veterans Home residents out fishing.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Organizers say they have reinvented the market to include better parking, a more convenient schedule and an emphasis on locally produced agricultural products.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Folks in Murphysboro will have a new place to beat the heat this summer. A new splash pad will soon open in Longfellow Park.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has compiled a $41.5 billion state capital-construction plan to rebuild and maintain roads, schools and affordable housing, make environmental improvements and more.
BENTON (WSIL) -- A Franklin County man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child.
(WSIL) -- The Illinois Housing Development Authority is awarding more than $8 million in grants to municipalities and counties across Illinois to help manage abandoned properties.
