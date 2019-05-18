Royalton businesses put together block party

ROYALTON (WSIL) -- A few businesses in Royalton put together a block party Saturday.

This is the first year and organizers hope to make it an annual event.

The day started a car show. Dozens of unique vehicles lined Main Street, vying for trophies given to the most interesting ones.

There was also a corn hole tournament to win $200 dollars, along with plenty of food.

Kyle Stubblefield with Load Em Up Pizza helped organized the block party.

"(Local business owners) were discussing something to do to get some more people to see our town and our businesses that we're starting up and everything else, and what better way to do it than to have a car show, a corn hole tournament, and then have Murphy 500, Killer Pimps and Dave Clark play all at one time."

The live music runs until midnight and the block party itself is running until 3 a.m.